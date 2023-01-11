This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in Indiana

From scenic lakes in the north to national forests and rolling hills in the south, there's no shortage of beauty here in the state of Indiana and it comes as no surprise that there are also many beautiful restaurants located here too.

In this article, we'll be discussing one of the most unique restaurants within the Hoosier State.

Photo by Mama Carolla's/Pexels

Mama Carolla's is a historic upscale Italian restaurant located in Indianapolis' North Side.

The restaurant itself was built by the RH Shelborn Company in the 1920s as a model home for a new style of architecture being introduced to the city.

Photo by Seth Derry/Unsplash

Today, the restaurant boasts a Mediterranean-style villa offering a full bar and a garden that will transport you straight to Italy.

This beautiful restaurant offers the perfect backdrop for family dinners and romantic nights out.

The menu here offers every Italian classic you could crave from bruschetta and fried calamari to chicken piccata and fettuccine alfredo. For dessert, expect homemade tiramisu, cannolis, and the bomba spumoni–a chocolate, cherry, and pistachio gelato covered in a hard milk chocolate shell.

Photo by Sam Drouin/Pexels

If you're a lover of gorgeous architecture, lush greenery, and all things Italian, you simply have to add this restaurant to your dining bucket list.

Photo by Leon Abraham/Unsplash

Mama Carolla's is open for dinner every day of the week from 5 pm until 9:30 pm. The restaurant is closed every Sunday and Monday. To learn more, you can find their official site here and Facebook page here.

Address: Mama Carolla's 1031 E 54th St, Indianapolis, IN 46220, USA.