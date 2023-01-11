The Best Town in New Jersey for a Winter Weekend Getaway

Winter can be the perfect time for a cozy weekend getaway. While New Jersey has a reputation for being densely populated, those of us who live here know that the Garden State is actually filled with hundreds of charming small towns. Keep reading to learn more about the best town in New Jersey to head to during the colder months.

Photo by Carter Chickering/Unsplash

Conveniently located off of some of the region's most traversed roadways like the NJ Turnpike, you'll find Mount Holly tucked away within Burlington County near the border of Pennsylvania in southern New Jersey.

Mount Holly is known for its quaint old-fashioned downtown area that's filled with coffee shops, restaurants, and one-of-a-kind shops.

Photo by Gabe Black/Unsplash

If you're looking for a unique way to spend the day, be sure to visit the Burlington County Prison Museum, a National Historic Landmark. From 1811 until 1965, the prison held both male and female inmates including convicted murderers who were kept in a maximum security dungeon. The prison has been featured in Weird NJ and has been investigated by Ghost Hunters and many other paranormal investigators.

Photo by Emily Karas/Unsplash

In the winter, Mount Holly is also host to the incredible Fire and Ice Festival–an all day event that will take place on Saturday, January 28th this year. You can expect stunning ice carvings and plenty of delicious warm chili.

Photo by Grant Swanson/Pexels

To learn more about Mount Holly, be sure to check out this site that lists various attractions and events taking place throughout the town.

Address: Mount Holly, NJ, 08060.