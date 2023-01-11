Home to the Biggest Burger in Rhode Island, this Restaurant is Bucket-List Worthy

Rhode Island is home to some pretty great burger joints. However, if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we suggest Chomp Kitchen and Drinks.

Photo by Andres Hull/Unsplash

Located in both Providence and Warren, Chomp opened in 2013 with immediate success.

Specializing in comfort food, Chomp Kitchen and Drinks serves up a wide variety of award-winning dishes. They are most famous for their massive burgers piled high with innovative combinations of meats, vegetables, sauces, and much more.

Photo by Ben Akelson/Unsplash

This small restaurant has a rustic cozy ambiance as well as an outdoor patio area for warmer months. Start your meal off with a cocktail or one of their 45 craft beers while you scan this enticing menu.

Photo by Alex Graham/Unsplash

You'll find everything from wings and cacio e pepe fried mac and cheese balls to salads and fried chicken sandwiches on this menu but the real star of the show here is their juicy burgers.

Served with a side of fries, these behemoth-sized burgers come in a variety of innovative options like smoky bandit melt, a beef patty burger topped with cheddar and pepper jack cheese, smoky aioli, BBQ sauce, crispy onion strings, and pickled jalapeños.

The biggest and most infamous burger ar Chomp is known as "the stack." It's customized seasonally but usually comes topped with meats like bacon and fried chicken and a long list of toppings that include American cheese, Swiss cheese, melted onions, lettuce, pickles, tomato jam, and Chomp sauce.

Have you ever heard of Chomp Kitchen? Do you think you have what it takes to polish off these giant burgers all by yourself? If you consider yourself a foodie, you're definitely going to want to check this one-of-a-kind restaurant out the next time you're in the area.

Chomp Kitchen and Drinks is open every day of the week except Mondays and Tuesdays from 4 pm until 9 pm. To learn more, be sure to check their official site here and official Facebook page here.

Address: 440 Child St, Warren, RI 02885 & 117 Ives St, Providence, RI 02906.