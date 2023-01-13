Neversink, NY

There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this New York Lake

Travel Maven

If you live near the Catskills in Upstate New York, you're probably already familiar with the Neversink Reservoir, but have you ever wondered what’s underneath those murky waters?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GTSqb_0kABKFIP00
Photo byJan Smith/Unsplash

Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.

The small town of Neversink was founded in 1798. At its peak, nearly 2,000 people lived in this charming town that featured a schoolhouse, covered bridge, main street, Methodist church, and dozens of homes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Z1pe_0kABKFIP00
Photo byBetween The Lakes/Pexels

However, nearby New York City had a rapidly growing population, and with that came a big problem: not enough drinking water. As a solution, the state decided it was time to create new reservoirs within the Catskills to provide clean water to the city.

In turn, entire communities were drowned beneath them.

By June 4th, 1953, the town of Neversink was completely flooded by the Neversink River during the time that the Neversink Reservoir was created.

Today it sits nearly 200 feet below the water's surface.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ogtdY_0kABKFIP00
Photo byCraig Detels/Unsplash

To learn more about this nearly forgotten town's history, be sure to check out this fascinating website that contains photos of old postcards that reveal what the old town used to look like before it was destroyed.

Did you know about the underwater town of Neversink? Have you ever been to the Neversink Reservoir? Let us know in the comments.

