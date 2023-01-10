Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Michigan

Michigan winters are the perfect time to get outside and enjoy some of your favorite snow activities, especially snow tubing.

If zipping down hills and taking in the beautiful Michigan scenery sounds like the perfect way to spend an afternoon or weekend, you're definitely going to want to check out the largest tubing park in the state. Keep reading to learn more.

Photo by Casey Bowers/Unsplash

Timberlee Hills can be found in Traverse City in northwestern Michigan.

This snow tubing park is a no-frills spot that features hills that are so long, you can't even see the end of the run from the top of the hill.

This is an exhilarating adventure that allows guests to speed down the hill without having to worry about lanes and waiting in lines.

Photo by Amy Fischer/Pexels

You'll be carried to the top of the hill by a simple tow system in between runs. The tow operates like a giant conveyor belt so you don't have to struggle with hauling your tube to the top of the hill all by yourself.

Each snow tubing session lasts for one hour and costs $16 a person. Unlike most snow tubing parks, there are no age are height restrictions. As their website states, there is no equipment or experience needed to enjoy a day out on the hill.

Timberlee Hills is open every Friday from 5 pm until 9 pm, Saturday from 11 am until 9 pm, and Sunday from 11 am until 6 pm. To learn more, be sure to visit their official site here.

Address: 10484 S Timberlee Dr, Traverse City, MI 49684.