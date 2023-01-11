The All-You-Can-Eat Prime Rib Buffet In North Carolina You Must Try

We've all experienced that special kind of hunger at least once in our lives. The kind that can only be satisfied by one thing: a buffet.

North Carolina is home to dozens of buffets but none are quite as good or unique as this all-you-can-eat restaurant known as Madison's Prime Rib Steak & Seafood.

Photo by Ryan DeMatteo/Unsplash

You'll find Madison's 40 miles north of Wilmington in the town of Sneads Ferry. The steak and seafood restaurant is known for its old-fashioned no-frills ambiance and incredible buffet spread.

Photo by Lynn Walsh/Unsplash

The buffet here is offered every day of the week for lunch and dinner and features a wide array of delicious options.

On Thursday nights and all day on Sundays, Madison's offers an all-you-can-eat prime rib special. Pile as many helpings as you crave on your plate with some of their incredible sides and you're sure to leave this buffet full and satisfied.

Photo by John Kane/Unsplash

From mashed potatoes and steamed vegetables to fried chicken and crab legs, Madison's keeps things warm and fresh no matter what time of the day it is.

And be sure to save room for dessert because Madison's features an amazing dessert spread complete with homemade classics like pie and banana pudding.

Photo by Liz Warner/Unsplash

Madison’s Prime Rib Steak & Seafood is open every day of the week from 11 am until 9 pm and on Fridays and Saturdays, the restaurant closes at 10 pm. Madison's also offers a breakfast buffet on the weekends. To learn more, be sure to visit their official Facebook page here.

Address: 105 Sugar Ln, Sneads Ferry, NC 28460.