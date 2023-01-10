This Connecticut Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Creepiest in the Country

Connecticut is a state that's not necessarily known for its ghost towns, although there are quite a few here.

Photo by Katy Gladstone/Pexels

From the remarkably restored mill town known as Johnsonville and the dilapidated 500-year-old Dudleytown, Connecticut is home to some pretty fascinating abandoned places but none, according to the online travel publication known as Thrillist, are as interesting or as creepy as the abandoned community known as Gay City. Keep reading to learn more.

Gay City can be accessed through Gay City State Park that's located in the town of Hebron.

Photo by Louis Genngaro/Unsplash

The park features a scenic pond and over 1,500 acres of woodland filled with hiking trails, recreational opportunities, and ghosts, according to local legends.

Gay City was a once-thriving village that was originally settled in 1796 and primarily inhabited by the Gay family.

The town was formed by persecuted Methodists from Hartford who wanted a quiet community to live and worship the way they wanted.

Photo by Jess Grey/Unsplash

By the 1800s, textile mills, shops, homes, and even a distillery were built. But in 1885, the town began experiencing some pretty grisly murders.

The first murder involved a jewelry peddler, who is alleged to have been robbed and killed by the village charcoal burner. The second murder involved a blacksmith’s apprentice who was apparently beheaded by the lead blacksmith. Both murders remain unsolved.

To this day, rumors continue to swirl that the abandoned town of Gay City is haunted with visitors reporting ghost sightings and other paranormal activity.

Photo by Emily Shaw/Unsplash

If you're a lover of history who's interested in a fascinating adventure, be sure to add Gay City State Park to your list. The remnants of the town include stone foundations and decaying structures of abandoned mills. To learn more, be sure to visit Gay City's official site here.

Address: 435 North St, Hebron, CT 06248.