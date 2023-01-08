This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall Has Some of the Best Hot Dogs in all of Virginia

Hot dogs are wired into the American psyche. From carts on busy city street corners to fully loaded dogs covered in creative toppings from a gastropub, Virginia is filled with many great places to grab a delicious hot dog.

Depending on where in the state you live, you probably already have a local spot that you've already deemed "the best."

In this article, we'll be discussing one that's so iconic, it's one of the oldest-running restaurants in the country.

Photo by Hank Miller/Unsplash

Skeeter's Hot Dogs can be found in the southwestern Virginia community of Wytheville and it has been open since 1925.

This nostalgia-filled restaurant is decorated with vintage signage, old family photographs, and a few red leather stools that will seriously take you back in time.

Photo by Greg Holmes/Unsplash

The menu here is simple and features just a couple of things: delicious breakfast plates and their world-famous hot dogs.

For under 5 bucks, you can score an incredible breakfast at Skeeter's complete with eggs, biscuits covered in gravy, and even a stack of pancakes.

But the real start of the show here is the hot dog.

Photo by Ethan Henry/Unsplash

Known as the "Skeeterdog" this delicious classic is what garnered Skeeter's a cult-like following. They come topped with minced onions, homemade chili, and a classic southern slaw.

Skeeter's also offers 6 regional classics like "The West Coast" and "The Michigan" for those who are curious about how dogs are served in other parts of the country.

Photo by Jake Votto/Unsplash

Skeeter's is open every day of the week besides Sunday. To learn more, be sure to check out their official site here.

Address: 165 E Main St, Wytheville, VA 24382.