This Might be the Creepiest Abandoned Town in All of California

For the adventurous and the brave, exploring abandoned places can be an enjoyable hobby. There are several deserted attractions dotted throughout California but the following may be the creepiest of them all, keep reading to learn more.

Photo by Grace Cunningham/Unsplash

Bombay Beach is situated at the southern end of the San Andreas Fault along the Salton Sea in southern California making it particularly prone to earthquakes. This area has seen as many as 200 earthquakes in just one day.

In the middle of the 20th century, many families came to Bombay Beach to build their lives around what was known as the largest lake in California.

Photo by Bethany Wilson/Unsplash

By the 1970s however, the Salton Sea became so polluted that living conditions were unbearable. As the fish population started to die off, they washed ashore and we all know that the smell of dead fish can be a lot to bear.

Photo by Ben Snide/Unsplash

The sea also developed a large algae problem and subsequently, a salt problem.



Suddenly, the Bombay Beach population decreased drastically. Today, all that remains of this once thriving resort community are decaying structures covered in graffiti and the smell of dead fish that lingers in the air here to this day.

Photo by John Walker/Unsplash

Many brave explorers have visited over the past decades and while some of the pictures and footage they have captured are absolutely fascinating, Bombay Beach still remains one of the creepiest abandoned towns within the Golden State.

Have you heard of Bombay Beach? Would you ever be interested in visiting? Let us know in the comments.

Address: Bombay Beach, Imperial County, CA 92257.