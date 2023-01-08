This Unassuming Bakery Serves Some of the Best Cinnamon Rolls in Pennsylvania

The day that someone figured out they could cover a slab of dough with cinnamon and sugar, the world changed indefinitely.

Pennsylvania carries the tradition started that day with some of the best bakeries in the country and one of the very best can be found within Lycoming County, keep reading to learn more.

Photo by Casey A./Pexels

If you've never heard of Mr. Sticky's, you're seriously missing out. This made-from-scratch bakeshop can be found in Williamsport and they specialize in cinnamon buns only.

There are 6 different types available including a cinnamon bun topped with peanut butter and chocolate.

Mr. Sticky's also offers possibly the cutest version of cinnamon buns we've ever seen, mini sticky buns. These bite-sized treats are easy to share amongst friends and family and come in a variety of different flavors as well.

Of course, if you're craving the classics, you'll find that here too. Their plain cinnamon buns come topped with a super thick layer of cream cheese frosting.

If you don't live near Williamsport, don't worry, Mr. Sticky's also has a location in Lancaster and Pottstown in southeastern PA.

If you've got a sweet tooth, you're definitely going to want to check this one-of-a-kind bakery out. Mr. Sticky's is open every day of the week except for Sundays from 6 am until 3 pm. To learn more, be sure to check out their official site here.

Locations:

1948 E 3rd St, Williamsport, PA 17701



501 Greenfield Rd, Lancaster, PA 17601

600 Heritage Dr Suite 102, Pottstown, PA 19464



