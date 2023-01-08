Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Theme Park in Florida

There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors.

In east central Florida, you'll find what was once a lively family destination that now sits decaying after being abandoned in 1952. Keep reading to learn more.

Photo by Michael Vanderwoosen/Unsplash

Tucked away in Port Orange is an abandoned theme park known as Bongoland.

Long before there was a Disney World or Busch Gardens, Bongoland was created in 1948 by Dr. Perry Sperber, a dermatologist from Daytona Beach who was a dinosaur hobbyist in his spare time.

The theme park was small but included giant prehistoric replica animals that were made out of concrete. The park contained many exhibits that also included a historic sugar mill, a miniature train, live animals, and a replica Seminole Indian village that families could explore.

Photo by Haunted Librarian/Unsplash

Unfortunately, due to low attendance rates, the park was forced to close just 5 years after opening.

Today, all that remains are a few concrete and brick structures that stand as reminders of what this unique park used to be.

Photo by Regina Smith/Unsplash

You can actually walk through the old amusement park today by visiting the Dunlawton Sugar Mill Gardens. They kept many of Bongoland's remanets including the sugar mill ruins and some of the concrete dinosaurs that you'll find lurking in the bushes.

To learn more about Bongoland, be sure to check out this YouTube video.

Address: Bongoland Ruins, 950 Old Sugar Mill Rd, Port Orange, FL 32129, USA.