This Might Be the Quirkiest Restaurant in all of New Jersey

While New Jersey is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots.

These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in south Jersey. Keep reading to learn more.

Photo by Hannah Dennis/Unsplash

The Pop Shop is a retro-style soda fountain from the 1940s that puts a modern, magical twist on classic comfort food.

Photo by Frank Frangione/Unsplash

The restaurant is located in Collingswood and can be easily recognized by its colorful facade.

The Pop Shop is most loved for its array of inventive offerings like their cheesesteak mac n' cheese on pretzel bread, and pancake fries–hand-cut fries that are deep fried, sprinkled in powdered sugar, and served with cinnamon cream cheese for dipping.

Photo by Beth Todd/Unsplash

The best part of all is that the menu here is massive and breakfast is served all day long.

But, if lunch is more your thing, you're definitely going to want to try their famed grilled cheese sandwiches. There are over 30 kinds to choose from but you can't go wrong with the lobster grilled cheese or the 5B's, that's been created with the help of celebrity chef Bobby Flay.

If you simply can't decide what to order off this menu, opt for the pancakes–they were recently voted the best in South Jersey.

If you're a comfort food lover, be sure to check this nostalgic restaurant out. The Pop Shop is open every day of the week from 9 am until 8 pm. To learn more, you can visit their official site here.

Address: 729 Haddon Ave, Collingswood, NJ 08108.