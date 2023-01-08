This Brunch Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Maryland

If you want to soak in some stunning views of Maryland, hop aboard a train. You’ll pass through historic tunnels, see lush, green forests, and even pretty rivers from this train that runs throughout western Maryland. The best part of this scenic ride? It includes a delicious brunch. Keep reading to learn more about the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad.

Photo by Raymond Maus/Unsplash

The Western Maryland Scenic Railroad originates from the original Western Maryland Railway which was in service from 1852 to 1983. Today, the nonprofit operates vintage train cars from their Cumberland and Frostburg train depots.

Each excursion available along the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad is a relaxing experience that offers spectacular views. In the spring and summer, the railroad offers wine trains and ice cream trains. In the winter, the railroad offers its brunch train.

Photo by Kennedy Hynes/Unsplash

The brunch train departs from Cumberland and travels through the beautiful mountain region of Maryland. Each train ride offers passengers three classes of service. Whether you prefer regular coach seating or 360-degree views in their dome car, all seats are climate controlled and comfortable.

Photo by John Delaney/Unsplash

For brunch you'll be offered the ultimate breakfast experience from prime rib steak served with eggs and toast to omelets, salads, and sandwiches.

The brunch train even has a bar on board where you can order a mimosa if you're 21 or older.

Tickets start at $45 a person. To learn more, make a reservation, and see a full menu, be sure to check out Western Maryland Scenic Railroad's official site here.

Address: 13 Canal St, Cumberland, MD 21502.