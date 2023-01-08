This North Carolina Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the State

When it comes to donuts, bigger is always better and this unique bakery in North Carolina definitely understands that concept.
If you've never paid a visit to Suárez Bakery in Charlotte, you are definitely missing out.
Suárez is a Cuban bakery specializing in cakes, cookies, and donuts. Since its opening back in 1992, the bakery has gone on to win several awards for its delicious made-from-scratch baked goods.
While Suárez always keeps amazing treats like fresh Cuban bread, eclairs, pastelitos, cookies, and cupcakes in stock, it's their massive donuts that have gained them a cult-like following.
There are dozens of different flavors to choose from including a specialty donut that changes every month.
If you're looking for something really big, go with their "Texas Donut" This bad boy comes with a mini donut on top and is about 6 inches in length.
You also always have the option to order a donut cake, which is 3 Texas Donuts piled on top of one another and covered in frosting.
Even their regular donuts are jumbo-sized. Take the glazed pretzel twist for instance:
If you've got a sweet tooth, you're definitely going to want to try this award-winning bakery out. Suárez is open every day of the week from 9 am until 5 pm and from 10 am until 4 pm on Sundays.
To learn more about their baked goods offerings, be sure to check out their official site or Facebook page here.
Address: Suárez Bakery, 4245 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC 28209, USA.
Comments / 9