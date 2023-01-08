This Restaurant Serves the Largest Breakfast Plates in All of Delaware

We've always been told breakfast is the most important meal of the day and if you're looking to fully indulge, look no further than this tiny little restaurant in New Castle County. Keep reading to learn more.

Photo by Kelly Orwell/Unsplash

Home Grown Cafe is located in Newark. This colorful restaurant is a buzzy spot that features live music and a full bar. Once you walk in, you'll quickly realize you're in for a real culinary treat here.

Photo by Allison Devin/Unsplash

As you peruse the menu, you’ll notice there is a wide range of hearty brunch favorites offered from breakfast burritos and eggs benedict to delicious burgers and sandwiches.

The real star of the show here though is Home Grown Cafe's infamous brunch specials that change weekly.

In the past, the restaurant has featured some pretty unique dishes that include a burrata omelet topped with balsamic dressing and banana foster french toast with a serving so big, it nearly falls off of the plate.

Photo by Home Grown/Unsplash

No matter what you order off of this unique menu, you can guarantee you won't leave Home Grown Cafe hungry. You may even go home with a few to go boxes.

Home Grown is open every day of the week from 11 am until 1 am. On Saturdays and Sundays, the cafe opens at 9:30 am for brunch. To learn more about Home Grown Cafe, be sure to check out their official site here. For updates on specials, be sure to follow their Facebook page here.

Address: 126 E Main St, Newark, DE 19711.