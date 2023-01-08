Newark, DE

This Restaurant Serves the Largest Breakfast Plates in All of Delaware

Travel Maven

We've always been told breakfast is the most important meal of the day and if you're looking to fully indulge, look no further than this tiny little restaurant in New Castle County. Keep reading to learn more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MlCCp_0k7YxGk800
Photo byKelly Orwell/Unsplash

Home Grown Cafe is located in Newark. This colorful restaurant is a buzzy spot that features live music and a full bar. Once you walk in, you'll quickly realize you're in for a real culinary treat here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GmDyn_0k7YxGk800
Photo byAllison Devin/Unsplash

As you peruse the menu, you’ll notice there is a wide range of hearty brunch favorites offered from breakfast burritos and eggs benedict to delicious burgers and sandwiches.

The real star of the show here though is Home Grown Cafe's infamous brunch specials that change weekly.

In the past, the restaurant has featured some pretty unique dishes that include a burrata omelet topped with balsamic dressing and banana foster french toast with a serving so big, it nearly falls off of the plate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wb8gA_0k7YxGk800
Photo byHome Grown/Unsplash

No matter what you order off of this unique menu, you can guarantee you won't leave Home Grown Cafe hungry. You may even go home with a few to go boxes.

Home Grown is open every day of the week from 11 am until 1 am. On Saturdays and Sundays, the cafe opens at 9:30 am for brunch. To learn more about Home Grown Cafe, be sure to check out their official site here. For updates on specials, be sure to follow their Facebook page here.

Address: 126 E Main St, Newark, DE 19711.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Delaware# Food# Dining# Restaurants# Brunch

Comments / 5

Published by

food + travel guides in your state and beyond.

New Jersey State
120K followers

More from Travel Maven

Indianapolis, IN

This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in Indiana

From scenic lakes in the north to national forests and rolling hills in the south, there's no shortage of beauty here in the state of Indiana and it comes as no surprise that there are also many beautiful restaurants located here too.

Read full story
5 comments
Mount Holly, NJ

The Best Town in New Jersey for a Winter Weekend Getaway

Winter can be the perfect time for a cozy weekend getaway. While New Jersey has a reputation for being densely populated, those of us who live here know that the Garden State is actually filled with hundreds of charming small towns. Keep reading to learn more about the best town in New Jersey to head to during the colder months.

Read full story
1 comments
Providence, RI

Home to the Biggest Burger in Rhode Island, this Restaurant is Bucket-List Worthy

Rhode Island is home to some pretty great burger joints. However, if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we suggest Chomp Kitchen and Drinks. Located in both Providence and Warren, Chomp opened in 2013 with immediate success.

Read full story
3 comments
Neversink, NY

There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this New York Lake

If you live near the Catskills in Upstate New York, you're probably already familiar with the Neversink Reservoir, but have you ever wondered what’s underneath those murky waters?

Read full story
15 comments
Traverse City, MI

Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Michigan

Michigan winters are the perfect time to get outside and enjoy some of your favorite snow activities, especially snow tubing. If zipping down hills and taking in the beautiful Michigan scenery sounds like the perfect way to spend an afternoon or weekend, you're definitely going to want to check out the largest tubing park in the state. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
4 comments
Sneads Ferry, NC

The All-You-Can-Eat Prime Rib Buffet In North Carolina You Must Try

We've all experienced that special kind of hunger at least once in our lives. The kind that can only be satisfied by one thing: a buffet. North Carolina is home to dozens of buffets but none are quite as good or unique as this all-you-can-eat restaurant known as Madison's Prime Rib Steak & Seafood.

Read full story
6 comments
Hebron, CT

This Connecticut Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Creepiest in the Country

Connecticut is a state that's not necessarily known for its ghost towns, although there are quite a few here. From the remarkably restored mill town known as Johnsonville and the dilapidated 500-year-old Dudleytown, Connecticut is home to some pretty fascinating abandoned places but none, according to the online travel publication known as Thrillist, are as interesting or as creepy as the abandoned community known as Gay City. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
4 comments
Kent, OH

This Ohio Restaurant Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in the State

We all know breakfast is the most important meal of the day and if you're looking for a restaurant that takes that saying seriously, look no further than this cafe located in Kent.

Read full story
2 comments
Wytheville, VA

This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall Has Some of the Best Hot Dogs in all of Virginia

Hot dogs are wired into the American psyche. From carts on busy city street corners to fully loaded dogs covered in creative toppings from a gastropub, Virginia is filled with many great places to grab a delicious hot dog.

Read full story
27 comments
California State

This Might be the Creepiest Abandoned Town in All of California

For the adventurous and the brave, exploring abandoned places can be an enjoyable hobby. There are several deserted attractions dotted throughout California but the following may be the creepiest of them all, keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
63 comments
Williamsport, PA

This Unassuming Bakery Serves Some of the Best Cinnamon Rolls in Pennsylvania

The day that someone figured out they could cover a slab of dough with cinnamon and sugar, the world changed indefinitely. Pennsylvania carries the tradition started that day with some of the best bakeries in the country and one of the very best can be found within Lycoming County, keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
16 comments
Port Orange, FL

Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Theme Park in Florida

There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors.

Read full story
4 comments
Collingswood, NJ

This Might Be the Quirkiest Restaurant in all of New Jersey

While New Jersey is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in south Jersey. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
Cumberland, MD

This Brunch Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Maryland

If you want to soak in some stunning views of Maryland, hop aboard a train. You’ll pass through historic tunnels, see lush, green forests, and even pretty rivers from this train that runs throughout western Maryland. The best part of this scenic ride? It includes a delicious brunch. Keep reading to learn more about the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad.

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must Visit

There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Texas is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else.

Read full story
73 comments
Charlotte, NC

This North Carolina Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the State

When it comes to donuts, bigger is always better and this unique bakery in North Carolina definitely understands that concept. If you've never paid a visit to Suárez Bakery in Charlotte, you are definitely missing out.

Read full story
9 comments
Asheville, NC

One of the Most Haunted Streets in America is Located Here in North Carolina

Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of North Carolina's haunted places can be hard to spot at first. However, upon further investigation and attention to local legend, these areas suddenly tell a different story.

Read full story
15 comments
Virginia State

This Virginia Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the State

When it comes to donuts, bigger is always better and this unique bakery in Virginia definitely understands that concept. If you've never paid a visit to the legendary Texas Donuts in northern VA, you are definitely missing out.

Read full story
11 comments
Sarasota, FL

The All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in Florida That You Must Try

If you're ever craving some home-cooked comfort food there is absolutely no better place to find it than at Der Dutchman in Sarasota. This all-you-can-eat Amish buffet is filled with delicious food and is sure to satisfy your cravings.

Read full story
51 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy