One of the Most Haunted Streets in America is Located Here in North Carolina

Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of North Carolina's haunted places can be hard to spot at first. However, upon further investigation and attention to local legend, these areas suddenly tell a different story.

Photo by Madison McNeely/Unsplash

If you've frequented downtown Asheville, you're probably already familiar with Chicken Alley, a small narrow walkway adorned by a 10-ft. rooster mural.

While the colorful mural adds a bit of vibrancy, there is something particularly dark about this alleyway.

During the 1800s, Dr. Jamie Smith was a popular physician in Asheville. He was known for his interesting sense of style and could often be seen wearing a wide-brimmed fedora hat and duster-style coat.

On a night in 1902, Dr. Smith entered a tavern on Chicken Alley. Suddenly, he found himself in the midst of a vicious bar brawl.

While trying to help break up the fight, Dr. Smith was fatally stabbed in the heart. He died instantly.

Photo by Dan Horowitz/Unsplash

A year after the vicious stabbing, Broadway's Tavern mysteriously burned to the ground. For over 100 years now, Asheville residents and visitors to the area have reported witnessing a man lurking in the alley late at night.

Many believe that this is the ghost of Dr. Smith. According to reports, the figure appears wearing a long coat and wide-brimmed hat. The sound of a cane tapping on pavement has also been heard here.

Locals have yet to decide why the spirit of Dr. Smith still haunts Chicken Alley. Some say it's to fight, others believe he's just looking to enjoy a drink.

To this day, Chicken Alley remains an eerie place that very few will venture down alone at night.

Have you ever visited this haunted street in North Carolina or witnessed the ghost of Dr. Jamie Smith? Let us know in the comments.