This Virginia Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the State

When it comes to donuts, bigger is always better and this unique bakery in Virginia definitely understands that concept.

Photo by Stacey Rozell/Unsplash

If you've never paid a visit to the legendary Texas Donuts in northern VA, you are definitely missing out.

Texas Donuts is a family-owned business with three locations in the state of Virginia. They've been open since 2002 and specialize in making authentic southern-style donuts.

Photo by Joana O'Brien/Unsplash

Inside, you will find a sprawling array of donuts in just about every flavor you could imagine.

If you are super hungry, you need to try their one-of-a-kind giant donut. Known as "Big Texas Donuts" these larger-than-life treats are about three times the size of a regular donut.

Photo by Mike Hammlin/Pexels

And for just under $3 a piece, they are quite a steal too.

In addition to these giants, Texas Donuts has another hidden gem up their sleeve and that's the cronut–a croissant-donut hybrid that you simply must try if you haven't already.

Of course, donuts aren't the only thing you can get at Texas Donuts. The bakery also sells delicious breakfast sandwiches served on croissants, sausage kolache, bubble teas, and iced coffee.

Texas Donuts is open every day of the week from 5 am until 4 pm and every location is closed on Tuesdays. To learn more about Texas Donuts, be sure to check out their official site here or Instagram page located here.

Locations:

8130 Ashton Ave #106, Manassas, VA 20109, USA.

13830 Lee Hwy #4, Centreville, VA 20120, USA.

8224 Gunston Corner Ln, Lorton, VA 22079, USA.