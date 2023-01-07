The All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in Florida That You Must Try

If you're ever craving some home-cooked comfort food there is absolutely no better place to find it than at Der Dutchman in Sarasota. This all-you-can-eat Amish buffet is filled with delicious food and is sure to satisfy your cravings.

Photo by Paulina M/Unsplash

Der Dutchman is located within the Amish community known as Pinecraft. Here you'll find Amish and Mennonites, particularly from Indiana, Ohio, and Pennsylvania who have opened shops and restaurants.

Photo by Alyssa Flynn/Unsplash

Although ordering ala carté is always an option, you're definitely going to want to indulge in this amazing buffet.

Open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, Der Dutchman is by far one of the absolute best buffets in the entire state. This smorgasbord of options is overflowing with fresh, home-cooked meals including a delicious salad bar and plenty of hot plates including fried and roasted chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, ham, meatloaf, roast beef, mac 'n' cheese, and much more.

Photo by Ken Kinne/Unsplash

But be sure to save room for dessert, the real star of the show here has to be the bakery. A beloved customer favorite, the bakery can be found on the lower level and is filled with cakes, cookies, and of course, pies–an absolute must-try if you decide to visit.

Photo by Perry Krutz/Unsplash

Der Dutchman is open every day of the week except Sunday from 6 am until 8 pm. Their breakfast buffet is offered at $9.49 a person, the lunch buffet is $12.29 and their dinner buffet is $14.69 a person. To learn more, be sure to visit their official site here.

Address: 3713 Bahia Vista St, Sarasota, FL 34232.