West Virginia Has its Very Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating

West Virginia definitely has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings, these places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations.
Some places however are known for their focus on alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about West Virginia's very own version of Area 51.
The best part of all is that this observatory is open to the public so you can get a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the ongoing search for extraterrestrial intelligence.
Their bus tours will take you around the facility and you'll even get a chance to marvel this giant telescope up close that towers nearly 400 feet.
Be sure to check out the science center where you can learn more about what discoveries Greenbank has made and the future of extraterrestrial intelligence searching.
To learn more about the Green Bank Observatory and its one-of-a-kind UFO telescope, be sure to check out their official site here.
What do you think? Do you believe there’s life outside of planet Earth? Let us know your thoughts.
