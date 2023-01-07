West Virginia Has its Very Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating

West Virginia definitely has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings, these places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations.

Some places however are known for their focus on alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about West Virginia's very own version of Area 51.

Photo by Erin Robson/Unsplash

The Green Bank Observatory is located in Pocahontas County and if you live nearby, you're probably already familiar with the giant white telescope that's located here. Known as the Robert C. Byrd Green Bank Telescope, it is actually the largest telescope of its kind in the entire world.

This single-dish radio telescope was one of two built in the United States as a part of the Breakthrough Listen Project in an effort to scan stars and galaxies for extraterrestrial intelligence.

Photo by David Haskell/Unsplash

The best part of all is that this observatory is open to the public so you can get a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the ongoing search for extraterrestrial intelligence.

Their bus tours will take you around the facility and you'll even get a chance to marvel this giant telescope up close that towers nearly 400 feet.

Be sure to check out the science center where you can learn more about what discoveries Greenbank has made and the future of extraterrestrial intelligence searching.

Photo by Melissa Carlson/Unsplash

To learn more about the Green Bank Observatory and its one-of-a-kind UFO telescope, be sure to check out their official site here.

What do you think? Do you believe there’s life outside of planet Earth? Let us know your thoughts.

Address: 155 Observatory Rd, Green Bank, WV 24944.