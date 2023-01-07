This Might Be the Most Unique Restaurant in All of Michigan

When it comes to dining, Michigan has no shortage of incredible options. From little hole-in-the-wall eateries to iconic diners that have been open for 100 years, there’s something here in the Great Lakes State to satisfy every craving.

Photo by Amy Keene/Unsplash

In this article, we'll be discussing one of the most unique restaurants in all of Michigan that you simply have to try if you haven't yet–the Golden Harvest restaurant in Lansing.

This quirky spot is undoubtedly one-of-a-kind. On the outside, this restaurant is instantly recognizable for its eclectic collection of road signs, birdhouses, and vintage toys.

Photo by Evan Watson/Unsplash

Of course, the food here is equally as fantastic, and there’s often a line of patrons waiting outside to get their hands on cinnamon swirl french toast or one of their giant breakfast burritos.

Photo by Keith Kaminsky/Unsplash

Golden Harvest is only open for breakfast and lunch and offers a wide array of delicious comfort food classics like malted waffles, omelets, hotcakes, and sandwiches.

One of their most beloved is the cereal killer sandwich–a mouthwatering breakfast treat that includes smoked ham, cheese, and a fried egg stuffed in between two slices of Cap 'n Crunch crusted french toast.

Photo by Paul Mirabelli/Unsplash

So the next time you're looking for a restaurant that's a little out of the ordinary, be sure to check out this iconic capital city fixture.

Golden Harvest is open every day of the week except Monday and Tuesday from 8 am until 2:30 pm. To learn more, be sure to check out their official site here. For all updates and announcements, you can also follow them on Facebook here.

Address: 1625 Turner Rd, Lansing, MI 48906.