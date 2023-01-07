This is the Best Diner in Wisconsin According to Google Reviews

Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and during the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.

Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 1 am or a juicy BLT for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of Wisconsin. But not all diners are created equally.

Photo by Ally Giles/Unsplash

After some investigation on Google, we were able to find which WI diner is a winning favorite with the highest star rating and by far the most reviews out of any other in the state.

The clear winner? Monty's Blue Plate Diner in Madison. This retro-style diner can be found inside an old gas station on Atwood Avenue.

Inside Monty's, you'll find all the nostalgic markings of a real diner from the 1950s. Leather booths and stools, neon signage, vintage photographs, and a massive menu filled with just about every comfort food you can think of.

Photo by Casey Billings/Unsplash

Monty's is known for their exceptional breakfast plates. Favorites amongst patrons include their breakfast burrito, biscuits and gravy, and corned beef hash.

But be sure to save room for dessert, By far one of the most popular menu items here are the delicious homemade pies. Found inside a sprawling glass case, many reviewers have stated these pies are the absolute best they've ever had.

Photo by Jess Buller/Unsplash

A must-visit for any and all foodies who live in the area, Monty's Blue Plate is open 7 days a week from 7:30 am until 9 pm. For updates and food specials, be sure to visit their official site here or Facebook page.

Address: 2089 Atwood Ave, Madison, WI 53704.