This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Chili Dogs in all of South Carolina

If you're looking for a restaurant that will add a little excitement to your meal, look no further than this wacky little spot located out in the northwest corner of the state in a small town known as Salem.

Pat's Cash and Carry is a small family-owned convenience store and restaurant and it will seriously take you back to simpler times.

Photo by James Carey/Unsplash

From the outside, Pat's looks like a super old roadside stand. Step inside, and you're in for a real culinary treat.

The small cafe specializes in quick food for those in a hurry. They offer salads, burgers, fried chicken, subs, french fries, and some of the best chili dogs you'll ever try.

Photo by Jess Brooks/Unsplash

Homemade and cooked to perfection, Pat's is known for having the best chili dogs east of Texas. You can keep it simple and have it topped with just chili and cheese or order it fully loaded complete with mayo, mustard, ketchup, cheese, chili, onions, slaw, and pickle relish–a truly mouthwatering experience.

In addition to this, Pat's also offers a very unique "Bird Dog" that is a must-try. The Bird Dog is a fried chicken finger served on a hot dog roll and topped with whatever you'd like.

Photo by Jesse Fuller/Unsplash

If you're a foodie who loves a good old-fashioned mom-and-pop business, be sure to add Pat's Cash and Carry to your list.

The restaurant is open every day of the week except for Sundays from 11 am until 7 pm. To learn more, be sure to check out their official Facebook page here.

Address: Pat's Cash and Carry, 410 Stamp Creek Rd, Salem, SC 29676 USA.