This is the Best Buffet in Pennsylvania According to Yelp Reviews

Pennsylvania is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online business directory known as Yelp.

They analyzed thousands of online reviews for buffets throughout the country and Philadelphia's Broncos Brazillian Steakhouse has been deemed the best buffet in the entire state, keep reading to learn more.

Broncos is a traditional Brazilian steakhouse that can be found along Castor Avenue in Philly's Rhawnhurst neighborhood.

The cozy restaurant is known for its incredible all-you-can-eat affair but, unlike traditional American buffets, patrons do not have to serve themselves here.

Instead, you will receive a red card and a green card at your table. If you put up the green card, the servers will know you are ready to eat, and if you put up the red card, they will stop bringing your table food.

This steakhouse experience can be quite exciting for those that are new to Brazilian cuisine. Like at a Japanese hibachi grill, all of the food is prepared fresh, right onto your dish. Since everything is covered by the fixed price, you can sample as many dishes as you like for an epic Brazilian culinary experience.

In terms of food, expect a heavy focus on beef, with a few other meat options that include chicken, lamb, and pork, plus plenty of cheeses, artisan bread, sides, salads, and of course, many desserts that would suit any palate.

Broncos Brazilian Steakhouse is open every day of the week from 12 pm until 9:30 pm. To learn more, be sure to visit their official Instagram page here.

Address: 7634 Castor Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19152.