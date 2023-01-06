Philadelphia, PA

This is the Best Buffet in Pennsylvania According to Yelp Reviews

Travel Maven

Pennsylvania is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online business directory known as Yelp.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MzW04_0k5ub6dH00
Photo byEric Ambler/Unsplash

They analyzed thousands of online reviews for buffets throughout the country and Philadelphia's Broncos Brazillian Steakhouse has been deemed the best buffet in the entire state, keep reading to learn more.

Broncos is a traditional Brazilian steakhouse that can be found along Castor Avenue in Philly's Rhawnhurst neighborhood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QuAoB_0k5ub6dH00
Photo byCaty Herron/Unsplash

The cozy restaurant is known for its incredible all-you-can-eat affair but, unlike traditional American buffets, patrons do not have to serve themselves here.

Instead, you will receive a red card and a green card at your table. If you put up the green card, the servers will know you are ready to eat, and if you put up the red card, they will stop bringing your table food.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vchFh_0k5ub6dH00
Photo byDan Smith/Unsplash

This steakhouse experience can be quite exciting for those that are new to Brazilian cuisine. Like at a Japanese hibachi grill, all of the food is prepared fresh, right onto your dish. Since everything is covered by the fixed price, you can sample as many dishes as you like for an epic Brazilian culinary experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rMR8g_0k5ub6dH00
Photo byRob Bennet/Unsplash

In terms of food, expect a heavy focus on beef, with a few other meat options that include chicken, lamb, and pork, plus plenty of cheeses, artisan bread, sides, salads, and of course, many desserts that would suit any palate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iMSbK_0k5ub6dH00
Photo byBeth Gilchrist/Unsplash

Broncos Brazilian Steakhouse is open every day of the week from 12 pm until 9:30 pm. To learn more, be sure to visit their official Instagram page here.

Address: 7634 Castor Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19152.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# buffet# food# restaurants# dining# pennsylvania

Comments / 15

Published by

food + travel guides in your state and beyond.

New Jersey State
119K followers

More from Travel Maven

Neversink, NY

There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this New York Lake

If you live near the Catskills in Upstate New York, you're probably already familiar with the Neversink Reservoir, but have you ever wondered what’s underneath those murky waters?

Read full story
2 comments
Traverse City, MI

Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Michigan

Michigan winters are the perfect time to get outside and enjoy some of your favorite snow activities, especially snow tubing. If zipping down hills and taking in the beautiful Michigan scenery sounds like the perfect way to spend an afternoon or weekend, you're definitely going to want to check out the largest tubing park in the state. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
1 comments
Hebron, CT

This Connecticut Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Creepiest in the Country

Connecticut is a state that's not necessarily known for its ghost towns, although there are quite a few here. From the remarkably restored mill town known as Johnsonville and the dilapidated 500-year-old Dudleytown, Connecticut is home to some pretty fascinating abandoned places but none, according to the online travel publication known as Thrillist, are as interesting or as creepy as the abandoned community known as Gay City. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
Kent, OH

This Ohio Restaurant Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in the State

We all know breakfast is the most important meal of the day and if you're looking for a restaurant that takes that saying seriously, look no further than this cafe located in Kent.

Read full story
2 comments
Wytheville, VA

This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall Has Some of the Best Hot Dogs in all of Virginia

Hot dogs are wired into the American psyche. From carts on busy city street corners to fully loaded dogs covered in creative toppings from a gastropub, Virginia is filled with many great places to grab a delicious hot dog.

Read full story
26 comments
California State

This Might be the Creepiest Abandoned Town in All of California

For the adventurous and the brave, exploring abandoned places can be an enjoyable hobby. There are several deserted attractions dotted throughout California but the following may be the creepiest of them all, keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
62 comments
Williamsport, PA

This Unassuming Bakery Serves Some of the Best Cinnamon Rolls in Pennsylvania

The day that someone figured out they could cover a slab of dough with cinnamon and sugar, the world changed indefinitely. Pennsylvania carries the tradition started that day with some of the best bakeries in the country and one of the very best can be found within Lycoming County, keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
16 comments
Port Orange, FL

Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Theme Park in Florida

There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors.

Read full story
4 comments
Collingswood, NJ

This Might Be the Quirkiest Restaurant in all of New Jersey

While New Jersey is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in south Jersey. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
Cumberland, MD

This Brunch Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Maryland

If you want to soak in some stunning views of Maryland, hop aboard a train. You’ll pass through historic tunnels, see lush, green forests, and even pretty rivers from this train that runs throughout western Maryland. The best part of this scenic ride? It includes a delicious brunch. Keep reading to learn more about the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad.

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must Visit

There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Texas is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else.

Read full story
71 comments
Charlotte, NC

This North Carolina Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the State

When it comes to donuts, bigger is always better and this unique bakery in North Carolina definitely understands that concept. If you've never paid a visit to Suárez Bakery in Charlotte, you are definitely missing out.

Read full story
7 comments
Newark, DE

This Restaurant Serves the Largest Breakfast Plates in All of Delaware

We've always been told breakfast is the most important meal of the day and if you're looking to fully indulge, look no further than this tiny little restaurant in New Castle County. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
5 comments
Asheville, NC

One of the Most Haunted Streets in America is Located Here in North Carolina

Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of North Carolina's haunted places can be hard to spot at first. However, upon further investigation and attention to local legend, these areas suddenly tell a different story.

Read full story
15 comments
Virginia State

This Virginia Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the State

When it comes to donuts, bigger is always better and this unique bakery in Virginia definitely understands that concept. If you've never paid a visit to the legendary Texas Donuts in northern VA, you are definitely missing out.

Read full story
11 comments
Sarasota, FL

The All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in Florida That You Must Try

If you're ever craving some home-cooked comfort food there is absolutely no better place to find it than at Der Dutchman in Sarasota. This all-you-can-eat Amish buffet is filled with delicious food and is sure to satisfy your cravings.

Read full story
51 comments
Green Bank, WV

West Virginia Has its Very Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating

West Virginia definitely has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings, these places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations.

Read full story
30 comments
Lansing, MI

This Might Be the Most Unique Restaurant in All of Michigan

When it comes to dining, Michigan has no shortage of incredible options. From little hole-in-the-wall eateries to iconic diners that have been open for 100 years, there’s something here in the Great Lakes State to satisfy every craving.

Read full story
16 comments
Wisconsin State

This is the Best Diner in Wisconsin According to Google Reviews

Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and during the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.

Read full story
4 comments
Salem, SC

This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Chili Dogs in all of South Carolina

If you're looking for a restaurant that will add a little excitement to your meal, look no further than this wacky little spot located out in the northwest corner of the state in a small town known as Salem.

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy