Burleson, TX

Home to the Biggest Pizza in the World, this Texas Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy

Travel Maven

Everything is bigger in Texas, and yes, that includes pizza too.

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, Moontower Pizza Bar is home to the world’s largest pizza pie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CVJFB_0k4pN6dD00
Photo byMatt Chamberlin/Pexels

Moontower can be found in Burleson, a mid-size city located in Johnson and Tarrant counties that is a suburb of Fort Worth.

This restaurant may look like any other pizzeria from the outside, but it's actually hiding a pretty big secret.

Dubbed "The Bus" this absolutely massive pizza measures just over 21 square feet, making it the largest pizza in the world that's available for commercial orders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DV0Ae_0k4pN6dD00
Photo byJodie White/Unsplash

If you're looking to try a bite of The Bus you're going to need to call your order in at least two days in advance and get ready to spend $299.95.

The ovens at Moontower are able to rotate, that's the secret to cooking a pizza of this size. Surprisingly, it only takes about 30 minutes to cook the dough completely.

You can order The Bus for dine-in, take-out, or delivery. And if you're having it delivered, this giant pizza will come transported in its very own special vehicle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rWuRj_0k4pN6dD00
Photo byMatt Paul/Unsplash

Of course, even if you don't plan on ordering The Bus, a trip to Moontower is still worth it. The restaurant also offers delicious regular-sized pizzas with toppings like macaroni and cheese and buffalo chicken.

Moontower Pizza Bar is open every day of the week besides Monday. To learn more, be sure to visit their official site here.

Address: 137 S Wilson St, Burleson, TX 76028.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# texas# food# pizza# restaurants# dining

Comments / 2

Published by

food + travel guides in your state and beyond.

New Jersey State
119K followers

More from Travel Maven

Kent, OH

This Ohio Restaurant Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in the State

We all know breakfast is the most important meal of the day and if you're looking for a restaurant that takes that saying seriously, look no further than this cafe located in Kent.

Read full story
1 comments
Wytheville, VA

This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall Has Some of the Best Hot Dogs in all of Virginia

Hot dogs are wired into the American psyche. From carts on busy city street corners to fully loaded dogs covered in creative toppings from a gastropub, Virginia is filled with many great places to grab a delicious hot dog.

Read full story
25 comments
California State

This Might be the Creepiest Abandoned Town in All of California

For the adventurous and the brave, exploring abandoned places can be an enjoyable hobby. There are several deserted attractions dotted throughout California but the following may be the creepiest of them all, keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
58 comments
Williamsport, PA

This Unassuming Bakery Serves Some of the Best Cinnamon Rolls in Pennsylvania

The day that someone figured out they could cover a slab of dough with cinnamon and sugar, the world changed indefinitely. Pennsylvania carries the tradition started that day with some of the best bakeries in the country and one of the very best can be found within Lycoming County, keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
14 comments
Port Orange, FL

Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Theme Park in Florida

There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors.

Read full story
4 comments
Collingswood, NJ

This Might Be the Quirkiest Restaurant in all of New Jersey

While New Jersey is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in south Jersey. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
Cumberland, MD

This Brunch Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Maryland

If you want to soak in some stunning views of Maryland, hop aboard a train. You’ll pass through historic tunnels, see lush, green forests, and even pretty rivers from this train that runs throughout western Maryland. The best part of this scenic ride? It includes a delicious brunch. Keep reading to learn more about the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad.

Read full story
Texas State

The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must Visit

There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Texas is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else.

Read full story
65 comments
Charlotte, NC

This North Carolina Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the State

When it comes to donuts, bigger is always better and this unique bakery in North Carolina definitely understands that concept. If you've never paid a visit to Suárez Bakery in Charlotte, you are definitely missing out.

Read full story
7 comments
Newark, DE

This Restaurant Serves the Largest Breakfast Plates in All of Delaware

We've always been told breakfast is the most important meal of the day and if you're looking to fully indulge, look no further than this tiny little restaurant in New Castle County. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
4 comments
Asheville, NC

One of the Most Haunted Streets in America is Located Here in North Carolina

Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of North Carolina's haunted places can be hard to spot at first. However, upon further investigation and attention to local legend, these areas suddenly tell a different story.

Read full story
14 comments
Virginia State

This Virginia Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the State

When it comes to donuts, bigger is always better and this unique bakery in Virginia definitely understands that concept. If you've never paid a visit to the legendary Texas Donuts in northern VA, you are definitely missing out.

Read full story
11 comments
Sarasota, FL

The All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in Florida That You Must Try

If you're ever craving some home-cooked comfort food there is absolutely no better place to find it than at Der Dutchman in Sarasota. This all-you-can-eat Amish buffet is filled with delicious food and is sure to satisfy your cravings.

Read full story
51 comments
Green Bank, WV

West Virginia Has its Very Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating

West Virginia definitely has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings, these places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations.

Read full story
30 comments
Lansing, MI

This Might Be the Most Unique Restaurant in All of Michigan

When it comes to dining, Michigan has no shortage of incredible options. From little hole-in-the-wall eateries to iconic diners that have been open for 100 years, there’s something here in the Great Lakes State to satisfy every craving.

Read full story
16 comments
Wisconsin State

This is the Best Diner in Wisconsin According to Google Reviews

Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and during the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.

Read full story
4 comments
Salem, SC

This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Chili Dogs in all of South Carolina

If you're looking for a restaurant that will add a little excitement to your meal, look no further than this wacky little spot located out in the northwest corner of the state in a small town known as Salem.

Read full story
9 comments
Philadelphia, PA

This is the Best Buffet in Pennsylvania According to Yelp Reviews

Pennsylvania is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online business directory known as Yelp.

Read full story
15 comments
Columbia, TN

This Restaurant in Tennessee is the First of its Kind and You’ll Want to Visit

Tennessee is a state that’s overflowing with great restaurants and bars. But, there are a few establishments that definitely stand out from the rest. Buck + Board is definitely one of those places. This restaurant is located in the small town of Columbia in central Maury County.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy