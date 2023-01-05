Home to the Biggest Pizza in the World, this Texas Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy

Everything is bigger in Texas, and yes, that includes pizza too.

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, Moontower Pizza Bar is home to the world’s largest pizza pie.

Photo by Matt Chamberlin/Pexels

Moontower can be found in Burleson, a mid-size city located in Johnson and Tarrant counties that is a suburb of Fort Worth.

This restaurant may look like any other pizzeria from the outside, but it's actually hiding a pretty big secret.

Dubbed "The Bus" this absolutely massive pizza measures just over 21 square feet, making it the largest pizza in the world that's available for commercial orders.

Photo by Jodie White/Unsplash

If you're looking to try a bite of The Bus you're going to need to call your order in at least two days in advance and get ready to spend $299.95.

The ovens at Moontower are able to rotate, that's the secret to cooking a pizza of this size. Surprisingly, it only takes about 30 minutes to cook the dough completely.

You can order The Bus for dine-in, take-out, or delivery. And if you're having it delivered, this giant pizza will come transported in its very own special vehicle.

Photo by Matt Paul/Unsplash

Of course, even if you don't plan on ordering The Bus, a trip to Moontower is still worth it. The restaurant also offers delicious regular-sized pizzas with toppings like macaroni and cheese and buffalo chicken.

Moontower Pizza Bar is open every day of the week besides Monday. To learn more, be sure to visit their official site here.

Address: 137 S Wilson St, Burleson, TX 76028.