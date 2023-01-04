This Wacky Little Restaurant in Northern California is an Amazing Dining Experience

There are some pretty tremendous restaurants in northern Cali. From eclectic cafes to long-standing burger joints that have been around since the 1950s, but this none are quite as unique or wacky as this little restaurant you'll find in the town of Shasta Lake. Keep reading to learn more.

Photo by Cindy Gardner/Unsplash

Joe's Giant Orange does not look like your typical restaurant from the outside. It is recognized for its quirky orange and green exterior and giant round "orange" that sits out front by the entrance.

Photo by Joey Diaz/Unsplash

A relic of California's fascinating history that dates back to the 1930s, Joe's giant orange was once one of many. California's highways were full of them back in the early 20th century and they operated as juice stands, a popular stop for travelers driving along the freeways in cars that did not have air conditioning back then.

Today, it makes for a pretty iconic fixture and one of the community's most beloved eateries.

Photo by Noah Everett/Unsplash

Joe's Giant Orange is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner and its menu is filled with a variety of different dishes that range from classic breakfast food to delicious Mexican dishes.

Popular favorites include their chicken fried steak, enchiladas, giant breakfast burritos, and one of their most infamous dishes, the broasted chicken. This homestyle meal comes with four golden pieces of broasted chicken and is served with Texas garlic bread and your choice of a side.

Photo by Laurie Davis/Unsplash

If you're looking for a one-of-a-kind mom-and-pop restaurant, look no further than Joe's Giant Orange. They're open every day of the week from 6 am until 8 pm and close early at 2 pm on Sundays. To learn more, be sure to check out their Yelp page here.

Address: 3104 Cascade Blvd, Shasta Lake, CA 96019.