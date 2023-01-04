This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Sandwiches in Pennsylvania

There is certainly no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Pennsylvania.

Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples.

Nadine's Bar and Restaurant is one of those places.

Photo by Patrick Heller/Unsplash

This Pittsburgh fixture has been family owned and operated for decades and even scored a feature on the infamous Food Network show, Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.

From the outside, Nadine's looks like any typical dive bar you'd drive past and not think much of. But walk inside and you'll realize this spot is actually quite welcoming and full of culinary treats.

Known for its home-style comfort food, popular dishes at Nadine's include french toast, deep-fried mac and cheese, and Guy Fieri's favorite—Na's Pasta, a plate piled high with sausage, salami, and ham.

But the real star of the show here has to be their giant sandwiches, most notably their fried bologna special. This hoagie can be paired with a fried egg for breakfast or served with peppers for lunch. No matter how you order it we can guarantee it will be one of the best and biggest bologna sandwiches you'll ever try.

Nadine's also serves up an incredible roast beef sandwich served with gravy and mashed potatoes for a real old-fashioned home-cooked meal experience.

Nadine's is open every day of the week all day long from 6:30 am until 1:45 am. To learn more about Nadine's and see more of its menu, be sure to visit its Yelp page here.

Address: 19 S 27th St, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.