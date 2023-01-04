Everyone in Kentucky Should Visit this Epic Flea Market At Least Once

Tucked away in Shepherdsville, Kentucky, there's an epic flea market that's open every weekend all year long, and it is a treasure trove filled with hidden gems and bargains.

The Awesome Flea Market isn’t your ordinary flea market. Awesome spans 70,000 square feet and includes 350 vendors within its indoor and open-air market. It also features a food court, a vintage arcade, and even its very own lazy river.

No matter what you're looking for, you're bound to find it at Awesome Flea. So slip on a pair of comfortable shoes and get ready to walk. You're going to have to cover a significant amount of ground if you want to see all the merchandise here.

Everything from clothes to cosmetics, electronics, and tools are sold here at a fraction of the price you'd find at regular stores.

Hunting for good deals requires a lot of energy and fortunately, the Awesome Flea Market offers many delicious food stalls. Vendors vary by week but you can always count on the classics like fried chicken and burgers to be available here.

Bring the whole family and enjoy a day of vintage arcade games or get your tarot cards read at the psychic readings station. In the summer, visitors can also enjoy lazy river tubing.

The Awesome Flea Market is open every Saturday and Sunday from 9 am until 5 pm. To learn more about the Awesome Flea, be sure to visit their official site here or Facebook page for all updates and announcements.

Address: 165 Dawson Dr, Shepherdsville, KY 40165.