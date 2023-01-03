Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Missouri

Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding.

In Missouri, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as the largest snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.

Photo by Kaitlyn Heart/Unsplash

Hidden Valley Ski Resort in Wildwood can be found just west of St. Louis.

This snow tubing park is known as being one of the largest in the midwest and features hills that are so long, you can't even see the end of the run from the top of the hill.

This is an exhilarating adventure that allows guests to speed down over 16 runs with speeds of up to 30 mph.

With so many snow lanes to choose from, you'll be able to fly down the mountain as many times as you want without having to wait in long lines.

Photo by Layla Pace/Unsplash

You'll be carried to the top of the hill by a conveyor lift in between runs. The lift operates like a giant conveyor belt so you don't have to struggle with hooking your tube to a moving cable or hauling your tube to the top of the hill all by yourself.

Photo by Gerald Henke/Unsplash

The park is open every day of the week and closes at 10 pm on Saturdays and 8 pm on Sundays.

Each snow tubing session lasts for 2 hours. To learn more, be sure to visit Hidden Valley's official site here

Address: 17409 Hidden Valley Dr, Eureka, MO 63025, USA.