This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in Ohio

From scenic lakes in the north to mountains and rolling hills in the south, there's no shortage of beauty here in the state of Ohio and it comes as no surprise that there are also many beautiful restaurants located here too.

In this article, we'll be discussing one of the most unique restaurants within the Buckeye State.

Photo by Kelly Ortiz/Unsplash

Pier W is the first restaurant of its kind located in the scenic town of Lakewood. The building itself is suspended over Lake Erie and offers guests sweeping views of the beautiful blue waters.

Photo by Craig Detels/Unsplash

You'll feel as if you're on a cruise ship when you enter the dining room at Pier W. Large floor-to-ceiling windows line the room so you can look out and enjoy the scenery that surrounds you. There are even live piano performances on the weekends.

Photo by Gabe Plesant/Unsplsh

The experts agree that Pier W is one of the most beautiful restaurants around. It's won numerous awards over the 50 years it's been in business, including a top spot on Travel + Leisure's most romantic restaurants in America list.

Photo by Eddie McPearson/Unsplash

Whether you're looking to grab a drink along their stylish bar or indulge in a decadent meal, Pier W is definitely an upscale experience you won't soon forget.

The menu here includes surf and turf, salmon burgers, shrimp tacos, and an incredible dessert selection you don't want to miss.

Photo by Jake Floyd/Unsplash

Pier W is open for lunch, dinner, and brunch on Sundays. To learn more, make reservations, and see a full menu, be sure to check out their official website here.

Address: 12700 Lake Ave, Lakewood, OH 44107.