Bargersville, IN

The All-You-Can-Eat Mexican Food Buffet In Indiana You Must Try

Travel Maven

We've all experienced that special kind of hunger at least once in our lives. The kind that can only be satisfied by one thing: a buffet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fDXF7_0k2GoKk000
Photo byLucy Edwards/Unsplash

Indiana is home to dozens of buffets but none are quite as good or unique as this all you can eat restaurant known as La Rosa Mexican.

You'll find La Rosa 30 minutes south of Indianapolis in the town of Bargersville. The restaurant is known for its vibrant ambiance, lively outdoor patio, and incredible buffet spread.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E9Y94_0k2GoKk000
Photo byAllie Peters/Unsplash

The buffet here is offered every day of the week for lunch and it has all the classics you crave.

From tacos and homemade tortillas to enchiladas, burritos, and fajitas, La Rosa keeps things warm and fresh no matter what time of the day it is.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BoqNH_0k2GoKk000
Photo byLa Rosa/Unsplash

Pair this epic all you can eat meal with one of La Rosa's signature margaritas and you've got yourself a pretty incredible lunch.

La Rosa's lunch buffet is offered every day of the week from 11 am until 2 pm. On Mondays through Fridays, the buffet costs just $10.99 a person. On Saturdays and Sundays, the buffet costs $11.99 a person.

The next time you're craving a delicious Mexican food meal, definitely head to this buffet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36x96Y_0k2GoKk000
Photo byGabe Sessa/Unsplash

To learn more about La Rosa Mexican and see a full menu, be sure to check out their official site here. You can also visit their official Facebook page here for all updates and announcements.

Address: La Rosa Mexican, 50 IN-135 Suite A, Bargersville, IN 46106 USA.

# Food# Indiana# Restaurants# Dining# Buffets

