This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Massachusetts

From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in Massachusetts.

With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which are great.

Picking just one pizza restaurant and deeming it the best is no easy feat, but that's precisely what the editors over at Reader's Digest have done.

Photo by Dan Hutton/Unsplash

They've scoured the country for the best pizza in every state and Cambridge's Area Four Pizza has come out on top.

Located in Kendall Square, Area Four is a trendy cafe and bakery that turns out espresso, salads, and meticulously crafted gourmet pizzas.

Photo by Harry Perkins/Unsplash

Area Four is led by chef Jeff Pond who works with 15-year-old sourdough bread, left to rise for more than 30 hours before being rolled and baked in a wood-burning oven that yields a perfectly airy yet crisp texture.

Photo by Nick Martin/Unsplash

The restaurant offers 15 different signature pizzas that include favorites like their prosciutto americano, clam and bacon, and classic margherita. All of their hand-made pizzas are individually crafted from scratch.

There is also always the option to customize your pie at Area Four. The restaurant allows for 13 different topping combinations that include caramelized onions, pickled peppers, and fresh soppressata.

Photo by Hillary Daub/Unsplash

Area Four is open every day of the week except for Sundays from 7 am until 9 pm. To learn more about the restaurant be sure to check out their official site here or Facebook page here.

Address: 500 Technology Square, Cambridge, MA 02139.