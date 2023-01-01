This New Jersey Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the State

Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend.

While New Jersey is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as the all-you-can-eat brunch buffet that you'll find at Red Bank's Molly Pitcher Inn. Keep reading to learn more.

Photo by Molly Chiodo/Unsplash

Red Bank is a central New Jersey town that offers shopping, entertainment, and a variety of different dining options.

From Patrizia's to The Robinson's Ale House, Red Bank is known for its award-winning restaurants.

But none will top the epic buffet spread that you'll find at The Molly Pitcher every Saturday and Sunday.

Photo by Caitlyn Jennings/Unsplash

The Dining Room at the Molly Pitcher Inn is an upscale affair that features crystal chandeliers, scenic views of the Navesink River, and some of the best all-you-can-eat brunch the state has to offer.

Here you'll find a table filled with appetizers from shrimp and oysters to burrata and hummus. If breakfast food isn't your fave, the restaurant also offers a salad and sandwich bar filled with delicious classics like lobster rolls, burgers, and turkey clubs.

Expect plenty of variety along their main entree bar which includes 18 different options that range from breakfast favorites like omelets and waffles to pasta carbonara, chicken pot pie, and strawberry cannoli stuffed french toast.

Photo by Charles Silverman/Unsplash

The brunch buffet at Molly Pitcher is simply a step above the rest. To learn more about the restaurant and their menu, be sure to visit their official site here.

Address: 88 Riverside Ave, Red Bank, NJ 07701.