This Restaurant Has the Largest All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in West Virginia

If you're ever craving some fresh comfort food there is absolutely no better place to find it than at the Grand China Buffet and Grill in Clarksburg. This all-you-can-eat buffet is filled with delicious food and is known as being one of the biggest in the state, keep reading to learn more.

Photo by Dan Smith/Unsplash

Located off Interstate 79, Grand China Buffet is housed inside a giant white brick building that looks large enough to be a Best Buy or Kmart. Upon closer investigation, you'll realize that this is actually just a restaurant.

Inside, you'll find rows upon rows of neon-lit stations that are measured to be 200 feet long and are filled with just about every kind of food you can imagine.

Photo by Erin Robson/Unsplash

Among the spread, you'll find plenty of Asian cuisine favorites like rice, egg rolls, and general tso's chicken.

Photo by Javiar Tenezaca/Unsplash

But that's not all Grand China has to offer, their buffet also features plenty of fresh seafood from shrimp to crawdaddys.

Photo by Habiba Seam/Unsplash

If you're in the mood for classic comfort food, you'll find that here too. Grand China serves mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, fried chicken, and even an entire baked turkey.

Photo by Kevin Abbott/Unsplash

And be sure to save room for dessert, Grand China offers authentic Chinese pastries, pies, cookies, seasonal fruit, and your favorite ice cream.

Their buffet is available for just $10.99 a person during lunch and $13.99 during dinner. The restaurant is open every day of the week from 10:45 am until 9:30 pm. To learn more about Grand China Buffet, be sure to visit their official site here.

Address: 521 Emily Dr, Clarksburg, WV 26301.