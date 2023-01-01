These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in Ohio

If skiing, snowboarding, and ice skating just aren't your things, you can still enjoy a thrilling winter adventure in Ohio on these bumper cars on ice.

Bumper cars on ice have been popping up as attractions all over the country this holiday season. If you're looking for a unique one-of-a-kind winter activity this is it.

Photo by Fountain Sq/Unsplash

In southwestern Ohio, bumper cars on ice will be available at Cincinnati's Fountain Square ice rink which is located right in downtown Cincinnati along Vine Street.

Unlike skiing and ice skating, there is no coordination needed to enjoy this fun winter adventure. Each bumper car is controlled by a joystick that allows you to bump, slide, and glide all over the ice.

Photo by Julie Polk/Unsplash

In northern Ohio, bumper cars on ice will also be available at Akron's Lock 3 Park. The rink there will allow for ice skating, ice biking, and of course, bumper cars on ice.

This fun activity is also super affordable. Each bumper car can be rented from just $10 to $15 and gets you about 10 minutes on the ice.

Requirements typically allow guests over the age of 6 and over 42" in height to be permitted to pilot their own ice bumper cars.

Bumper cars on ice are simply a blast whether you're with family or friends. Rentals will be available on select days until the month of February. To learn more, be sure to check out each of the individual websites below depending on which location you plan on visiting.

Cincinnati

Akron