This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Missouri

While Missouri is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots.

These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Phelps County along I-44 in central Missouri. Keep reading to learn more.

Photo by Elda Hill/Unsplash

O'Doggy's is a family-owned and operated restaurant that's been open since 2012. Over the years, O'Doggy's has become known as a fun and lively restaurant that doesn't take much of anything too seriously. Here, you'll find a bright and colorful dining space and a unique menu filled with you guessed it, hot dogs.

What we love most about O'Doggy's is the sheer variety of toppings. You can opt for the classic chili dog or, if you're feeling more adventurous, you always have the option to top your hot dog in beef strips and beer cheese.

There are 15 different signature hot dogs at O'Doggy's and the restaurant also specializes in brats and seasonal seafood rolls. This month, O'Doggy's is serving up a crawfish roll topped with mayo, celery, butter, and scallions and served on a New England-style brioche roll.

If you're looking for a truly one-of-a-kind dining experience be sure to add O'Doggy's to your list of must-see Missouri attractions. O'Doggy's is open during the week from 10:30 am until 3 pm. To learn more, be sure to check out their official site here or Facebook page here.

Address: 1005 N Rolla St, Rolla, MO 65401.