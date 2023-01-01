This Abandoned Pennsylvania Town is Considered One of the Most Contaminated Sites in the Country

Pennsylvania is filled with history but perhaps one of the most fascinating relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape.

Photo by Aaron Davis/Unsplash

In Columbia County, there’s a nearly abandoned ghost town named Centralia that is often considered one of the creepiest places in the country. From 1981 to 2020, Centralia's population has decreased from over 1,000 people to just 5 and its mine fire has been burning underground ever since. Keep reading to learn more.

Photo by Tucker Evans/Unsplash

Centralia was once a picture-perfect coal-mining town that contained seven churches, five hotels, 27 saloons, two theaters, a bank, a post office, and 14 general and grocery stores.

Suddenly, on a mysterious night in 1962, the town's landfill, which sat atop an old strip mine, was set ablaze. The fire soon spread to the coal mines beneath the town and quickly spiraled out of control.

Unfortunately, residents didn't become aware of the full extent of the blaze until over 10 years later in 1979.

Photo by Cynthia Fox/Unsplash

In 1981 a resident fell into a sinkhole and quickly, Centralia became a headline sensation.

By this time, poisonous gases had engulfed the town, and residents began to fall ill.

The state invested millions of dollars in relocation efforts during the 1980s. By 1990, the majority of the town's residents had been bought out and more than 500 properties were demolished.

Famous for all the wrong reasons, this creepy toxic ghost town has been the inspiration for the horror movie Silent Hill.

Photo by Justin Matthews/Unsplash

As of today, only a handful of structures and stubborn residents remain in the town, which has officially been condemned. Scientists estimate that the fire could burn for at least another 100 years.

Have you ever heard of the abandoned toxic town of Centralia? To learn more about this fascinating disaster and the history that surrounds it, you can watch this interesting video uploaded to YouTube this year.