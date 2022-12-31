This Small Town in North Carolina Comes Alive During the Winter Season

When the weather gets cold in the Tar Heel State, it’s no reason to stop exploring. There are so many great day and weekend trips to take during the winter in North Carolina. One of our favorites is the town of Brevard.

While many people simply pass right by Brevard on their way to the Pisgah National Forest, we believe it's worthy of a trip on its own as well.

Photo by Eric Willard/Unsplash

Brevard was recently named one of the best small towns in America by Smithsonian Magazine, and it is easy to see why.

Brevard is home to many cozy accommodations, exciting events, and plenty of opportunities to explore an expanse of winter wonderland.

Photo by Ren Diotalevi/Unsplash

For an overnight stay, be sure to book a room at the newly re-opened Sunset Motel, an intriguing homage to all things roadside.

Photo by Jesse Esposito/Unsplash

There are 250 waterfalls hiding in Brevard so a winter hike through the snow-covered woods is sure to be an enchanting experience. One of the most easily accessible are the Wintergreen Falls found inside Dupont State Forest.

Photo by Casey Billings/Unsplash

If you'd rather stay indoors, Brevard also offers a charming downtown area filled with art galleries, museums, unique shops, cafes, pubs, and a historic 1930s-era movie theater.

Photo by Evelyn Walsh/Unsplash

So if you're looking for the perfect winter getaway this season, look no further than the incredible small town of Brevard. To learn more and see a list of events taking place here in the coming months, be sure to visit the town's official site for tourism here.

Address: Brevard, NC, 28712