These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Connecticut

Connecticut is often overshadowed by New York and New Jersey when it comes to the great bagel debate.

While we may not have as many options when it comes to delis, that doesn't mean our bagels are any less delicious.

The editors over at Eat This, Not That understand that different states shine in their own way when it comes to bagels so they've compiled a list of the best bagel shop in each state.

Photo by Bagel King/Unsplash

The winner for Connecticut is The Original Bagel King in Fairfield.

The Original Bagel King was founded by Benny Viselli, an immigrant from Italy who moved to Connecticut in the 1950s. After working at various bakeries making bialys and bread he decided to open his own shop in 1969.

Finally, in 1993, he opened his first store in Fairfield. The store is still run by him and his son, Maurizio.



Photo by Rob Berry/Unsplash

What sets The Original Bagel King apart is its recipe. For over 40 years, the bagels made by the Viselli's have not changed. Each bagel is made from scratch using just the perfect amounts of flour, yeast, and salt to yield what is known as the gold standard of traditional bagels: crunchy on the outside, soft and chewy on the inside.

In true deli fashion, The Original Bagel King also sells sandwiches, cold cuts, and deli salads. To learn more and see a menu, be sure to check out their official site here.

Address: Lake Hills Shopping Center - Stillson Plaza, 2270 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield, CT 06825