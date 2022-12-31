5 Magical Ice Bars to Visit this Winter in New York State

If you're looking for an exciting and unique way to spend the day this winter, look no further than these five magical ice bars throughout New York that come alive during the winter. Keep reading to learn more

The Sagamore Resort | Lake George

Photo by Candice Jackson/Unsplash

Each year, artists within the area hand-carve innovative and whimsical ice sculptures to sit on display at The Sagamore's annual ice bar. This winter wonderland is one of the best ways to take in all the scenery the Adirondacks have to offer. This year, the resort's ice bar will be open January 20-21 and January 27-28.

Watkins Glen Harbor Hotel | Watkins Glen

Photo by Abby Johnson/Unsplash

The Watkins Glen Harbor Hotel will host their annual Fire and Ice festival this January from Thursday the 26th until Saturday the 28th. This evening event will include breathtaking ice sculptures, martini luges, and spectacular mini-ice bars. Tickets cost $35 a person.

1000 Islands Harbor Hotel | Clayton

Photo by Courtney Cooper/Unsplash

Owned by the Watkins Glen Harbor Hotel, their location in Clayton will also host a Fire and Ice festival this winter on the first weekend of February. The event will include fireworks, an indoor dance party, and of course, an ice bar.

The Mill on Round Lake | Round Lake

Photo by Evan Bowers/Unsplash

An Adirondack-themed pub featuring live music and a patio, The Mill will host an exciting Fire and Ice event this February. Every weekend, the restaurant will transform into a winter wonderland complete with an ice shuffleboard, ice cornhole, fire pits, hot chocolate cocktails, and the longest ice bar in the Capital District. Admission will be free.

Bailey's Saratoga | Saratoga Springs

Photo by Ivy Heart/Unsplash

Bailey's Saratoga will have its annual ice bar event on Super Bowl weekend. This historic cafe in downtown Saratoga Springs will feature ice sculptures, an ice bar, and specialty winter cocktails.