This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Pennsylvania

While Pennsylvania is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots.

These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Bedford County near the border of Maryland in southwest PA. Keep reading to learn more.

Photo by Jenna J./Unsplash

The Road Kill Cafe can be found along the quaint country roads of Artemas. The restaurant attracts travelers, motorcyclists, and hunters for its cabins, gas pumps, grocery store, and most importantly, quirky restaurant.

Photo by Kim Carlson/Pexels

“You kill it, we grill it” is the motto at this one-of-a-kind restaurant. It's known for inexpensive homemade food such as pulled pork, ribs, baked ham, roast beef sandwiches, and incredible pies.

Photo by John Gorman/Unsplash

What we love most about The Road Kill Cafe is that this is a real deal mom-and-pop roadside restaurant that is truly in the middle of nowhere. A great escape from the chain restaurants we've become accustomed to, at Road Kill you'll find friendly genuine service, extra large portion sizes, and unique touches you won't find at regular restaurants–like their little "free library" box.

Photo by Base Kuhn/Unsplash

If you're looking for a truly one-of-a-kind dining experience be sure to add The Road Kill Cafe to your list of must-see Pennsylvania restaurants. Road Kill is open Thursday through Sunday. To learn more, be sure to visit their official Facebook page here.

Address: 633 Crooked Run Rd, Artemas, PA 17211.