There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Indiana Lake

Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding.

In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07ZqSp_0jxwu93H00
Photo byKayla Snyder/Unsplash

If you live in Huntington County in northeast Indiana, you've probably visited Salamonie Lake, a popular spot for boating, swimming, and fishing, but have you ever wondered what’s underneath those murky waters?

The small Indiana town of Monument City was founded in the 19th century. It spanned about 13 acres in length and at its peak, the town was home to dozens of houses, a cemetery, a church, and a general store.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qpUy6_0jxwu93H00
Photo byEgert Phillips/Unsplash

In 1865, Indiana decided to evacuate the town of Monument City to build the Salamonie Reservoir Residents were forced to leave their homes and much of the town was demolished.

What was left of Monument City remained underwater for nearly fifty years. However, a severe drought occurred in 2012 that dried up most of the Salamonie Reservoir.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cVrRc_0jxwu93H00
Photo byMark McLaughlin/Unsplash

After a half century, the town of Monument City was no longer buried beneath the water. Many of the old structures and sites were uncovered and offered a unique view to visitors.

To see more of what this ghost town looked like during the drought, check out this video:

Did you know about the underwater town of Monument City? Have you ever been to Salamonie Lake? Let us know in the comments.

Address: Salamonie Lake, 9214 Lost Bridge Rd W, Andrews, IN 46702.

