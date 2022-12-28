The Largest Restaurant in South Carolina Has an Unforgettable Buffet

If you're the type of person who can really work up an appetite or, simply can never decide on what you feel like eating, this buffet in South Carolina is definitely for you.

Known as the largest restaurant in the state, The Original Benjamin's Calabash Seafood can be found in Myrtle Beach.

The restaurant has been a beloved family-owned restaurant since 1986 and features an expansive interior of nautical delights and eleven different dining rooms.

The views of the scenic Intracoastal Waterway are just an added bonus and are nice to enjoy along with your meal if you get seated in their Waterway Room. The restaurant also features an aquarium and one of the largest model ship collections in the world.

The highlight here though is definitely the giant buffet. The Original Benjamin’s offers an all-you-can-eat-style buffet, with over 170 items to choose from.

The buffet features various stations including a carving station, a pasta bar, a crab station, and a salad bar.

And be sure to save room for dessert, The Original Benjamin's bakery offers everything from brownies and banana pudding to peach cobbler, carrot cake, and warm chocolate chip cookies. Everything here is baked from scratch daily.

The Original Benjamin's Calabash Seafood is open for lunch and dinner every day of the week from 3:30 pm until 8 pm. To learn more, be sure to visit their official site here or Facebook page here.

Address: The Original Benjamin's Calabash Seafood, 9593 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572, USA