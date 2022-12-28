Myrtle Beach, SC

The Largest Restaurant in South Carolina Has an Unforgettable Buffet

Travel Maven

If you're the type of person who can really work up an appetite or, simply can never decide on what you feel like eating, this buffet in South Carolina is definitely for you.

Known as the largest restaurant in the state, The Original Benjamin's Calabash Seafood can be found in Myrtle Beach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P4lP8_0jwukTIp00
Photo byStuart Recksetit/Unsplash

The restaurant has been a beloved family-owned restaurant since 1986 and features an expansive interior of nautical delights and eleven different dining rooms.

The views of the scenic Intracoastal Waterway are just an added bonus and are nice to enjoy along with your meal if you get seated in their Waterway Room. The restaurant also features an aquarium and one of the largest model ship collections in the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TTtum_0jwukTIp00
Photo byShanna Darby/Unsplash

The highlight here though is definitely the giant buffet. The Original Benjamin’s offers an all-you-can-eat-style buffet, with over 170 items to choose from.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1otjCB_0jwukTIp00
Photo byHannah Snow/Unsplash

The buffet features various stations including a carving station, a pasta bar, a crab station, and a salad bar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hbziq_0jwukTIp00
Photo byAlex Bell/Pexels

And be sure to save room for dessert, The Original Benjamin's bakery offers everything from brownies and banana pudding to peach cobbler, carrot cake, and warm chocolate chip cookies. Everything here is baked from scratch daily.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06lBaa_0jwukTIp00
Photo byLinda Marks/Unsplash

The Original Benjamin's Calabash Seafood is open for lunch and dinner every day of the week from 3:30 pm until 8 pm. To learn more, be sure to visit their official site here or Facebook page here.

Address: The Original Benjamin's Calabash Seafood, 9593 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572, USA

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# South Carolina# Food# Restaurants# Buffet# Dining

Comments / 17

Published by

food + travel guides in your state and beyond.

New Jersey State
115901 followers

More from Travel Maven

Brevard, NC

This Small Town in North Carolina Comes Alive During the Winter Season

When the weather gets cold in the Tar Heel State, it’s no reason to stop exploring. There are so many great day and weekend trips to take during the winter in North Carolina. One of our favorites is the town of Brevard.

Read full story
Connecticut State

These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Connecticut

Connecticut is often overshadowed by New York and New Jersey when it comes to the great bagel debate. While we may not have as many options when it comes to delis, that doesn't mean our bagels are any less delicious.

Read full story
11 comments

5 Magical Ice Bars to Visit this Winter in New York State

If you're looking for an exciting and unique way to spend the day this winter, look no further than these five magical ice bars throughout New York that come alive during the winter. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
1 comments
Orlando, FL

Visit the World's Largest Ice Bar in Florida this Winter

If you are looking for something unique to do this winter in Florida, look no further than this epic frozen wonderland in Orlando. Keep reading to learn more. Known as the world's largest frozen bar, ICEBAR Orlando is a below-freezing room that features a bar built from ice and an adjacent lounge where you can dance and warm up.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Pennsylvania

While Pennsylvania is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Bedford County near the border of Maryland in southwest PA. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
35 comments
Andrews, IN

There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Indiana Lake

Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.

Read full story
27 comments
Delaware State

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Delaware

From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in Delaware. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which are great.

Read full story
98 comments
Athens, OH

This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Deli Serves some of the Best Bagels in all of Ohio

There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Ohio. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.

Read full story
4 comments
Florida State

This Small Florida Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of Florida, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of charming towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Sunshine State?

Read full story
90 comments
Petersham, MA

This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of Massachusetts

Sometimes wandering off the beaten path to uncover a hidden gem restaurant is so rewarding. There's just something about the authenticity of a small mom-and-pop restaurant that makes it so much better and much more enjoyable than food from a corporate chain.

Read full story
3 comments
Mullica Hill, NJ

This Amish Bakery Has the Largest Cinnamon Rolls in all of New Jersey

The day that someone figured out they could cover a slab of dough with cinnamon and sugar, the world changed indefinitely. New Jersey carries the tradition started that day with some of the best bakeries in the country and one of the very best can be found within Gloucester County, keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
14 comments
Berlin, MD

This Small Town in Maryland is a Food Lover's Paradise

While this historic small town draws plenty of visitors for its beautiful tree-lined streets and Victorian town center, it is also home to a thriving dining scene. Berlin is located on the eastern coast in Worcester County about 10 minutes from the Delaware border.

Read full story
7 comments
Cincinnati, OH

This Coffee Shop Has Been Named the Best in Ohio

Sure, you could always run to a Starbucks or Dunkin' for your coffee fix–but where's the fun in that?. If you're looking for a unique, inspiring, and welcoming place to sit back and spend an afternoon, this is definitely the coffee shop for you.

Read full story
1 comments
Beaver Falls, PA

This Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania Donut Shop Has Been Named One of the Best in the Country

There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Pennsylvania. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.

Read full story
24 comments
Laurinburg, NC

The Story Behind the Infamous Italian Mummy in North Carolina Will Leave You Speechless

North Carolina is filled with history, but perhaps one of its most fascinating tales involves a traveling circus, a mummy, and a funeral home that combine to weave together one of the most unbelievable events you've ever heard of. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
25 comments
Jeffersontown, KY

Home to the Biggest Burger in Kentucky, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy

Kentucky is filled with some pretty great burger joints. However, if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we suggest Chubby Ray's. Located in Jeffersontown, this unassuming restaurant doesn't really look like much from the outside, but we promise that the food here is anything but ordinary.

Read full story
9 comments
Lake City, MI

This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves the Largest Breakfast Plates in all of Michigan

We've always been told breakfast is the most important meal of the day and if you're looking to fully indulge, look no further than this tiny little restaurant in Missaukee County. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
22 comments
Richmond, VA

This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Virginia

There's nothing like a day spent exploring an antique store for unique pieces. While Virginia is home to plenty of antique stores, none are quite as amazing as this giant antique mall. Keep reading to learn more.

Read full story
6 comments
Florida State

Some of the Best Homemade Pie in Florida is Hiding Inside a Gas Station

Florida is brimming with so many wonderful places to eat. From cafes to upscale restaurants, there are so many options here that sometimes, smaller businesses can get lost in the shuffle.

Read full story
21 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy