This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Delaware

From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in Delaware.

With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which are great.

Picking just one pizza restaurant and deeming it the best is no easy feat, but that's precisely what the editors over at Reader's Digest have done.

Photo by Grotto/Unsplash

They've scoured the country for the best pizza in every state and it comes as no surprise that the legendary Grotto Pizza has come out on top as the best pizza in Delaware

Grotto Pizza turns out the infamous Delaware-style pizza. Known as the signature swirl pizza is known for its unmistakable swirl pattern and features a flavorful tomato sauce spooned on top of melted cheese to create its iconic spiral design.

The restaurant offers 13 different signature pies that include both red and white pie options. Grotto also offers bolis, salads, pasta, subs, and gelato.

The pizzeria opened back in 1960 at Rehoboth Beach by brother and sister Dominick and Mary Jean Paglianite as a mere seasonal takeout stand that was only open in the summer.

Over the next few years, the pizza joint quickly became a popular favorite. By the 1980s, Grottos had become a cultural icon in Delaware. In 2015, the business was inducted into the Pizza Hall of Fame.

Photo by Sam Mulhern/Unsplash

If you haven't yet tried Grotto Pizza, you can visit their 21 different locations listed here. To learn more about Grotto, be sure to visit their official site here or Facebook page here.