This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of Massachusetts

Sometimes wandering off the beaten path to uncover a hidden gem restaurant is so rewarding. There's just something about the authenticity of a small mom-and-pop restaurant that makes it so much better and much more enjoyable than food from a corporate chain.

Lucky for us, Massachusetts is filled with these types of eateries. From tiny family-owned cafes to hole-in-the-wall joints that will take you back in time, keep reading to find out more about this middle-of-nowhere general store that is so worth the drive.

Photo by Ellen Wallington/Unsplash

The Petersham Country Store is an old-fashioned general shop located in central Worcester County.

The Country Store's building has been a town fixture since 1839 and sells everything from hardware and groceries to burritos, salads, and some of the most delicious sandwiches you'll ever try.

Inside this charming building, you'll find a small deli counter. In the mornings, the cafe sells an array of different breakfast options from muffins and scones to sandwiches made with 2 local eggs, real Vermont Cheddar, and served on a toasted ciabatta roll.

Photo by Russ Phaneuf/Unsplash

It's during lunch that Petersham really starts to shine. The general store is known locally for having the most incredible sandwiches and wraps.

During the weekends, lines start to form as visitors pile in to try the deli's most beloved menu items. All sandwiches here are completely customizable. There are over 6 meats offered here with 3 different kinds of cheese, and 17 different toppings all served fresh.

Photo by Peter Genovese/Unsplash

The deli also serves some incredible specialty sandwiches. Their California turkey and tuna bacon melt are some of the most popular.

A trip to Petersham will have you feeling like you took a step back in time. With every visit, you'll be welcomed with genuinely friendly service–something that's becoming rarer and rarer to find. If you are ever in the Worcester County area, we highly recommend this one-of-a-kind deli.

Photo by Ian Warwick/Unsplash

The Country Store is open every day of the week. To learn more, be sure to visit their official site here. or Facebook page here.

Address: 2 N Main St, Petersham, MA 01366.