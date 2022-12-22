Miami, FL

These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in Florida

The day that someone figured out they could deep-fry a ring of dough and glaze it with sugar, the world changed indefinitely.

Florida carries the tradition started that day with some of the best donut shops in the country and according to Food & Wine, one of the very best can be found in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood. Keep reading to learn more.

Photo byLynz/Unsplash

The Salty has been dubbed the absolute best doughnut in Florida and if you've never tried The Salty, you're seriously missing out. This artisanal donut shop and coffee bar focuses on small-batch, chef-made donuts using only the highest quality ingredients.

The Salty got its start in 2015 and quickly became a favorite amongst Wynwood locals. Today, The Salty has been able to expand to eight different locations throughout the southern United States that include multiple outposts in Miami, Tampa, Orlando, and West Palm Beach.

Photo byMercedes Hernandez/Unsplash

The doughnut menu here features unique one-of-a-kind doughnuts you won't find at other bakeries. Some of the most beloved include the guava cheese doughnut–a puffy brioche dough stuffed with gooey guava and cream cheese filling and topped with a cream cheese glaze and crumbled Maria cookies.

Photo byKeira Chu/Unsplash

If cream cheese isn't your thing don't fret, The Salty has an additional 16 specialty doughnuts that include more traditional flavors like glazed, chocolate oreo, devil's food cake, and funfetti.

To learn more about The Salty's doughnut offerings and their locations, be sure to check out their official site here, Instagram page here, and official Facebook page located here.

