This Small Indiana Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of Indiana, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live.

From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Hoosier State?

It appears that Indiana's small towns are finally getting national attention too. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Nashville is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.

Located in south-central Brown County, Nashville is a tiny town near Bloomington that is home to just over 1,000 residents. This quaint village is a great place for a weekend getaway and boasts hundreds of unique specialty and antique shops, numerous art galleries, many restaurants, and great music venues.

Nashville is most famous for being the former home of American impressionist painter T.C. Steele, who moved here in 1907. His house has been turned into a fascinating historic site complete with a painting-filled studio, original furnishings, and a stunning 200-acre property featuring a beautiful garden, five hiking trails, and a log cabin.

Nashville is also home to the Brown County Art Gallery where independent artists still work and sell their pieces. The gallery here is filled with beautiful exhibitions where you can spend the day learning more about the history of Nashville.

Nashville is a real one-of-a-kind destination that we think every resident of Indiana should visit at least once. To learn more about the town and all of the different things to do and see here, be sure to check out their official site for tourism here.