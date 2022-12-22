Maryland's Best Fried Chicken is Hidden at a Farmer's Market

Maryland is home to a handful of authentic Amish markets and they're some of the best places to head to if you're looking for fresh dairy, baked goods, and some of the most delicious homemade meals you'll ever try.

Dutch Country Farmers Market is located in Laurel, Maryland midway between Washington and Baltimore on the banks of the Patuxent River.

This giant indoor market is a food lover's paradise where you'll find tons of candy, pretzels, pies, and plenty of chicken.

By far one of the most popular reasons why visitors head to Dutch County on the weekends from near and far, Yoder's Poultry is a food stand you'll find inside the market.

Yoder's specializes in fresh, fried, and hot chicken. All of their meats are fried in-house and all their chicken is natural.

Once you step inside and get a smell of this delicious mouth watering chicken wafting through the air, you simply won't be able to resist it.

Pair your chicken with homemade potato, pasta or seafood salads from Stoltzfus or one of their many incredible desserts from fresh pies to handcrafted donuts.

The Dutch Country Farmers Market is only open three days of the week. On Thursdays, the market is open from 9 am until 6 pm. On Friday, the market is open from 8:30 am until 6 pm and on Saturdays, the market is open from 8 am until 3 pm.

To learn more about Dutch Country and all of the available vendors there, be sure to check out their official site here.

Address: 9701 Fort Meade Rd, Laurel, MD 20707.