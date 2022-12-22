Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Theme Park in Ohio

Travel Maven

There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors.

In northern Ohio, you'll find what was once a popular family destination that now sits decaying after being abandoned in 2007. Keep reading to learn more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PThBj_0jrlps4Z00
Photo byJohn Rogers/Unsplash

Geauga Lake opened in 1887 and can be found in Aurora. By the 1920s it was one of the most prominent amusement parks in the country and featured the tallest, fastest rollercoaster in the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EUP7C_0jrlps4Z00
Photo byPeter Genovese/Unsplash

Over the years, Geauga changed ownership several times. In 1970, the park was sold to Funtime Inc. that then began a partnership with SeaWorld and Six Flags in 1998.

The amusement ride portion of the park closed permanently in 2007 however, the rest of the park continued to operate as a water park known as Wildwater Kingdom under Six Flags' and Cedar Fair management until 2016.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VKyGA_0jrlps4Z00
Photo byCindy Aiken/Unsplash

As of December 2016, most of the rides have been sold, demolished, or dismantled.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HQBVU_0jrlps4Z00
Photo byDoug P/Unsplash

Today, all that remains are a few concrete and brick structures that stand as reminders of what this unique and fun park used to be.

This past summer, it was announced that construction is well underway to turn the property into a mixed-use retail and apartment complex that will honor the property's amusement park past.

Additionally, half of the land will remain undeveloped and will feature several walking trails, parks, and woodlands.

To see more of what this abandoned amusement park looked like before construction began, be sure to check out this video.

