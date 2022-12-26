This Massive Florida Food Truck Court is a Food Lover's Paradise

If you consider yourself a foodie who loves trying new restaurants, you're going to absolutely love this epic food truck court in Kissimmee. Keep reading to learn more.

Photo by Jenna Jamie/Unsplash

World Food Trucks is the very first permanent food truck park located within the Visitors Flea Market in central Florida.

In recent years, the food truck court has expanded significantly and now includes over 50 unique food trucks that offer a wide range of cuisines from pizza and BBQ to shaved ice and refreshing smoothies.

Photo by Ethan Dowd/Unsplash

World Food Trucks is also one of the region's most ethnic food complexes, with a particular emphasis on Latin American cuisine.

Photo by Nick Dusing/Unsplash

Here, you can experience reliable Puerto Rican classics like mofongo churrasco al ajillo, authentic Mexican food at Tacos Padrisimo, flavorful Caribbean dishes like the pernil plate, and even Chinese-American fusion plates like the smoked rice that contains an intriguing blend of ham, egg, scallions, and pulled pork.

Photo by Miggy Rosario/Unsplash

World Food Trucks can best be described as a wonderland filled with a mix of international flavors.

This family-friendly spot also features plenty of free parking, clean restrooms, and live local entertainment all day long. The market is open 7 days a week from 7 am until 12 am on weekdays and 2 am on weekends. Each individual food truck sets its own individual hours of operation separately so it's best to call your favorite truck ahead of time to see if they're open.

To learn more about World Food Trucks and see a full list of all the food trucks available here, be sure to check their official site out here. You can also give them a follow on Facebook or Instagram for all updates and announcements.

Address: 5805 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Kissimmee, FL 34746.