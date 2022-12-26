This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the Country

When it comes to donuts, bigger is always better and this unique bakery in Massachusetts definitely understands that concept.

If you've never paid a visit to the Donut Dip in West Springfield, you are definitely missing out.

Photo by Greg J./Pexels

This iconic donut shop is one of the oldest in the state and has been open since 1957. It can be spotted immediately from its flashy neon sign. Inside, you'll find vintage signage and a sprawling array of donuts in just about every flavor you could imagine.

Photo by Cindy Kennedy/Unsplash

What makes Donut Dip so special is the sheer size of some of these classic treats. Over the years, the shop has increased not only its variety but the proportions of its donuts as well.

Today, you can score a donut that is nearly 3 times the size of your average donut, and that's pretty impressive.

A must try for donut lovers, the giant donuts at Donut Dip are definitely bucket-list worthy.

Photo by Rob Meredith/Unsplash

Of course, donuts aren't the only thing you can try at Donut Dip. The shop also sells delicious breakfast sandwiches, homemade brownies, muffins, pastries, coffee, tea, and even adorable gingerbread man cookies during the holidays.

Photo by Emma Raider/Unsplash

The Donut Dip is one of the best donut shops in Massachusetts. They are open every day of the week, nearly all day long from 3 am until 9:45 pm. To learn more about Donut Dip, you can visit their official site, Facebook page, or Instagram page here.

Address: 1305 Riverdale St, West Springfield, MA 01089.